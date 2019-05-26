Israel's Elbit Systems get $127 mln contract in south Asia

TEL AVIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a $127 million contract to supply vehicular tactical radio systems to the army of a country in south Asia.

The contract with the unidentified country will be carried out over three years.

The radios will include several configurations for integration onboard a range of armoured fighting vehicles and tanks, Elbit said.

"We believe that there is a significant growth potential for our communications and command and control solutions as armed forces increasingly seek to build up their networked warfare capabilities," Elbit CEO Bezhalel Machlis said.