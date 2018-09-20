Israel's Elbit Systems gets $173 mln Asia-Pacific order

TEL AVIV, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Thursday it won an approximately $173 million contract to provide naval remote controlled weapon stations (RCWS) to the navy and coast guard of an Asia-Pacific country.

The contract will be carried out over five years.

Elbit Systems will provide lightweight, fully stabilised RCWS to be installed onboard a wide range of vessels. The RCWS to be provided feature a 12.7 mm machine gun and ammunition, Elbit Systems’ advanced fire control system and the company’s modular electro-optic suite.

Elbit did not name the Asia-Pacific country. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)