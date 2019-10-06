Israel's Elbit Systems wins $153 mln drone contract in Asia

TEL AVIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Sunday it won a contract worth $153 million to supply the army of a country in southeast Asia with unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

The contract will be carried out over 22 months. Elbit did not name the country.

Under the contract, Elbit will supply more than 1,000 THOR multi-rotor vertical takeoff and landing mini-UAS, scores of Skylark LEX, Skylark 3 and Hermes 450 tactical UAS as well as ground control stations. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)