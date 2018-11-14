Company News
Israel's Elbit Systems wins $167 mln Asia-Pacific deal

TEL AVIV, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems said on Wednesday it won a $167 million contract from an Asia-Pacific country to supply an aerial intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance system.

The contract will be carried out over 20 months. Elbit did not name the country.

Bezhalel Machlis, CEO of Elbit Systems, said the company was seeing growing demand for the unmanned aerial intelligence systems it offers as customers seek wider capabilities. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

