Israel's Elbit Systems wins $65 mln Asia-Pacific contract

TEL AVIV, March 14 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems Ltd said on Wednesday it won a $65 million contract by an Asian-Pacific country to provide a comprehensive search and rescue package.

The project will be carried out over three years. The company did not name the country.

Elbit said it will install airborne locator systems and emergency locator transmitters onboard mission aircraft and rotorcraft platforms in use by the customer’s air force, army and navy, and will also supply thousands of personal survival radio systems. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)