Israel's Elbit gets European drone deal worth up to $68 mln

JERUSALEM, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems won a contract worth up to $68 million to supply maritime unmanned aircraft system (UAS) patrol services for the European Maritime Safety Agency to countries in the European Union.

The contract will be carried out in cooperation with Portuguese engineering company CEiiA. It is for a two-year period and two single year option periods, Elbit said on Thursday.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will lease and operate its Hermes 900 maritime patrol and its ground control station. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)