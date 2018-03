JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - The Israeli government said on Sunday it was selling weapons manufacturer IMI Systems to Elbit Systems for 1.8 billion shekels ($523 million).

Elbit may pay an additional 100 million shekels depending on IMI’s performance, Israel’s Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Elbit had said in February that talks with the government regarding the acquisition of IMI were ongoing. ($1 = 3.4410 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Tova Cohen)