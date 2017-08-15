Israel's Elbit Systems Q2 profit up as U.S., Europe, Africa sales rise

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by a rise in sales to the United States, Europe and Africa.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said it had earned $1.61 per diluted shares excluding one-time items in the three-month period, up from $1.47 a year earlier.

It said revenue rose to $818.3 million from $804.5 million.

Elbit's order backlog climbed to $7.33 billion at the end of June from $6.82 billion a year earlier. It said 72 percent of the backlog were orders from abroad, while 57 percent of the backlog was for delivery in 2017 and 2018.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents for the second quarter, unchanged from the first quarter.