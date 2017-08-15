UPDATE 1-Israel's Elbit Systems Q2 profit up, sees further sales gains

(Adds details, CEO comments, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher second-quarter profit on Tuesday and said demand was growing in the United States, Europe and Asia.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said it earned $1.61 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, up from $1.47 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $818.3 million from $804.5 million.

"We see demand all over the globe," Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said, adding it was spread across its product line, which also includes command and control systems, electric-optics and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

He said there was a trend to increase defence spending in the United States, which was helping Elbit, Israel's largest publicly traded defence contractor.

In Europe, sales were helped by a U.S. request for NATO countries to boost defence spending, while a rise in migrants had led to more spending on internal security. Demand was also coming from countries near Russia, Machlis told Reuters.

"There are many opportunities in the Far East. We see it around China and other areas," he added.

Demand for products from Latin America was more subdued but sales were still up on the previous three months. "This market will continue to generate opportunities," Machlis said.

Elbit's order backlog climbed to $7.33 billion at the end of June from $6.82 billion a year earlier. It said 72 percent of the backlog were orders from abroad, while 57 percent of the backlog was for delivery in 2017 and 2018.

"This backlog will turn into profit and revenue quite soon," Machlis said, adding he expected orders to keep climbing.

During the April-June period, Elbit won a U.S. Army contract and a $390 million deal to supply an array of ground electronic intelligence capabilities to a European country, he said.

Shares of Elbit were 0.6 percent lower at midday in Tel Aviv, leaving its shares up 21 percent so far in 2017. The stock exchange's blue-chip index had slipped 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Machlis said Elbit would consider acquisitions and had a balance sheet to support this.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents for the second quarter, unchanged from the first quarter.