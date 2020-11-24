Elbit Systems third quarter profit slips on COVID-19 charges

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported lower quarterly profit hit by one-time charges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Tuesday it earned 38 cents per diluted share in the third quarter, down from $1.63 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.13 billion from $1.1 billion.

Excluding non-cash expenses related to impairment of assets and inventory write-offs due to COVID-19 totalling nearly $60 million, and other one-time items, Elbit earned $1.64 in the July-September period, versus $1.33 a year earlier.

It was forecast to earn $1.54 a share on revenue of $1.18 billion and $1.60 ex-one off items, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Its backlog of orders rose to $10.9 billion at the end of the quarter from $9.8 billion a year earlier.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the third quarter, the same as the second quarter.