Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 profit, revenue up

TEL AVIV, March 20 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday on record revenue.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said it earned $2.01 per diluted share excluding one-time items in the three-month period, up from $1.82 a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.01 billion from $953.7 million.

Elbit’s order backlog climbed to $7.65 billion at the end of December from $6.91 billion a year earlier.

“The business environment in which we operate is robust. We are seeing a number of defence budgets globally on the rise, with the areas in which we focus receiving increased priority,” Chief Executive Bezhalel Machlis said in a statement.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the fourth quarter, unchanged from the third quarter.

Last week the government approved the sale of state-owned IMI Systems to Elbit.

"The company is continuing the discussions with the Israeli government regarding the conditions to complete the transaction," Elbit said.