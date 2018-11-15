Switzerland Market Report
Israel's Elbit, Switzerland's RUAG form joint venture

JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm and Switzerland’s RUAG Defence said on Thursday they signed a deal to form a joint venture in Switzerland.

The venture will serve as a national Communication and System Competence Center of Excellence, which will cater to the needs of the Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), they said in a statement.

The center will also support the companies’ joint efforts with regard to a DDPS’ communication program of the Ministry of Defense of Switzerland and other joint endeavours in the future. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

