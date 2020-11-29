Israel's Elbit wins $96 million helicopter training contract in Europe

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Elbit Systems said on Sunday it won a $96 million contract to supply an undisclosed European country with a helicopter training center.
Elbit said the contract to supply its Rotary-Wing Mission Training Center for military helicopter pilots and crews will be carried out over a nine-year period with an option to extend
the maintenance services for an additional 10 years.
Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Steven Scheer
