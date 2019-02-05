Shareholder in Brazil's Eldorado complains to SEC about 'inaccuracies'

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A shareholder in Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA has sent letters to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission complaining that bond investors had received inaccurate information ahead of a planned bond issue by the Brazilian pulpmaker.

According to documents seen by Reuters, law firm Mehigan wrote to the SEC on behalf of shareholder CA Investment, an investment vehicle owned by fellow pulpmaker Paper Excellence.

The documents allege there were “fundamentally material inaccuracies” with respect to Eldorado’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the bond offer memorandum. It said the EBITDA referred to “has been materially overstated.”

Eldorado did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Eldorado plans to sell $500 million in 2026 bonds and is expected to price the issue on Wednesday.

Paper Excellence confirmed the documents had been filed with the SEC.

Netherlands-based Paper Excellence owns 49.4 percent in Eldorado and is involved in a dispute with the current controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos SA, over completion of a deal to acquire control of the company. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)