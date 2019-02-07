Singapore court blocks bond sale by Brazil pulp maker Eldorado - documents

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A court in Singapore blocked on Thursday the sale of bonds by Brazil’s pulp maker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, saying the firm must clarify information on its offering prospectus, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Eldorado did not immediately comment. On Wednesday, the company had said that the financial information contained in its bond prospectus is accurate, following a complaint by a shareholder that alleged to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it contained “material inaccuracies.” (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)