FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil's Fibria denies teaming up with Chile's Copec unit for Eldorado
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 9:41 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Fibria denies teaming up with Chile's Copec unit for Eldorado

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's Fibria SA, the world's No. 1 eucalyptus pulpmaker, denied media reports that it is analyzing an association with Chile's Empresas Copec SA unit Arauco to bid for rival Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

J&F Investimentos SA, controlled by the billionaire Batista family, owns 81 percent of Eldorado and is selling its main assets after its owners were ensnared in a corruption scandal. Reuters reported Copec was interested in the company on June 16. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Bill Trott)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.