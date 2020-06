WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators on Friday said Eldorado Resorts Inc must sell two of its properties as a condition of its merger with Caesars Entertainment Corporation to settle charges that the deal was anticompetitive.

Eldorado must sell its resort in the South Lake Tahoe area as well as a second casino in the Bossier City-Shreveport to Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc, the Federal Trade Commission said in a statement.