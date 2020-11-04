Republicans appear to retain majority control of AG offices

Republicans appear poised to retain control of a majority of state attorney general offices, with Democratic incumbents in Pennsylvania and North Carolina in tight races that remained too close to call Wednesday morning.

Those down-ballot races were waged amid the campaign by Republican President Donald Trump for re-election and racial justice protests that became a focal point in some contests for who should serve as the states’ chief law enforcement officers.

