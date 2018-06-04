Washington state sues Facebook, Google over election ad disclosure

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 (Reuters) - The state of Washington said on Monday it had sued Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google, accusing the technology companies of violating state campaign finance law by failing to maintain public information about who buys election ads.

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who posted copies of the lawsuits on his website, said he was seeking penalties against the companies and an injunction requiring them to comply with state law. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by David Gregorio)