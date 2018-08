Aug 24 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity has ended talks about a possible buyout of the company after failing to receive a firm offer from interested parties, it said on Friday.

The company gave no indication of who the interested parties were.

Electra had begun discussions on a buyout as it reorganises its structure following its split in early 2017 from investment manager Electra Partners. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)