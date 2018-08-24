UPDATE 1-Britain's Electra Private Equity ends buyout talks

(Adds details)

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity has ended talks about a possible buyout of the company after failing to receive a firm offer from interested parties, it said on Friday.

The company gave no indication of who the interested parties were, but said talks for a possible acquisition of some parts of its portfolio were ongoing.

Electra cautioned that there can be no certainty that talks will result in a transaction.

One of Britain’s oldest private equity firms, Electra has been reorganising its structure since its split in early 2017 from investment manager Electra Partners. The firm began deal talks in May.

Electra said the final stage of its strategic review was continuing and that it would announce the results of the review before the end of October. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)