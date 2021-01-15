Japan's power market to remain unpredictable as demand surges -industry head

TOKYO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s tight power market will remain unpredictable as temperatures could drop again and there are risks of technical glitches at aged power plants and a further drop in fuel inventories, the head of utilities industry said on Friday.

This month Japanese utilities have called on the public to save power as electricity demand for heating surged with frigid temperatures gripping much of the country, sending power companies scrambling for extra supplies, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG), to fuel power stations.

“Electricity demand has soared since late last year due to serious cold storms,” Kazuhiro Ikebe, the chairman of the Federation of Electric Power Companies of Japan (FEPC), told a news conference.

Ikebe, also the president of Kyushu Electric Power, said the crunch came also because of lower output by solar power due to heavy snow and a lack of sunshine, as well as shortages of LNG supply due in part to a logjam in the Panama Canal, where vessels transit from the U.S. Gulf to the Pacific.

“Also, we were not able to buy as much supply as we wanted from spot market because of higher demand from South Korea and China,” he said.

Freezing temperatures across Asia and Europe have driven LNG prices to record highs and pushed up the cost of shipping the fuel globally.

Kyushu Electric has even bought the remaining cargoes of LNG left after tankers discharged fuel at ports around Asia as it was desperate for supplies to fuel power stations.

“We have managed to secure stable power supply by now, but the serious situation in the electricity market remains unpredictable,” Ikebe said, citing a risk of seeing continued cold weather, technical glitches and lower fuel stocks.

“We continue to ask power users to save electricity when they can with lighting and other appliances,” Ikebe said.