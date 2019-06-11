RPT-VW's Electrify America, ChargePoint partner to offer EV charging across networks

(Repeats with no change to text to widen distribution)

June 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen subsidiary Electrify America said on Tuesday it has signed a deal with peer ChargePoint that will make the United States’ two largest electric vehicle charging networks accessible to customers of both companies, radically expanding their footprint.

The roaming partnership will connect more than 30,000 Level 2 (L2) and DC fast chargers from Electrify America and ChargePoint across the United States.

ChargePoint runs one of the world’s largest charging station grids for electric vehicles and plans to run 2.5 million charging stations by 2025.

Electrify America LLC is investing $2 billion over 10 years in electric vehicle infrastructure, education and access. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)