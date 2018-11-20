UK's Electrocomponents lays out Brexit plan

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British industrial distribution company Electrocomponents Plc said on Tuesday it had begun implementing actions to mitigate potential impact from Britain’s exit from the European Union.

The company has applied for an Authorised Economic Operator accreditation, which will ensure reduced checks of its shipments crossing the UK-EU border, and also plans to invest 30 million pounds ($38.6 million) in additional inventory in fast-moving product lines, it said. ($1 = 0.7783 pounds) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)