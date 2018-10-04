FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 6:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Electrocomponents expects H1 profit to jump 27 pct

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - UK’s largest industrial distribution firm, Electrocomponents Plc, on Thursday guided for a 27 percent jump in first-half adjusted pre-tax profit, led by strong growth in digital revenue.

The company, which has been cutting costs and simplifying its business structure, especially in Asia Pacific, said it plans to invest in both digital and customer acquisitions in the region.

Electrocomponents expects adjusted pre-tax profit to rise to 100 million pounds ($129.35 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, from 79 million pounds a year ago.

$1 = 0.7731 pounds Reporting by Shariq Khan and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

