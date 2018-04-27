Electrolux Q1 core profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux reported lower than expected first-quarter core operating earnings on Friday and said rising raw material costs would take a greater toll this year than previously forecast.

Adjusted operating earnings at the maker of appliances under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG and Anova as well as its own name, fell to 1.36 billion crowns ($157 million) from a year-ago 1.44 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 1.48 billion in a poll of analysts.

The results and earnings estimate excluded a charge related to consolidation of freezer production to its plant in Anderson, South Carolina.