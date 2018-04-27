FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Earnings Season
April 27, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Electrolux Q1 core profit lags forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 27 (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux reported lower than expected first-quarter core operating earnings on Friday and said rising raw material costs would take a greater toll this year than previously forecast.

Adjusted operating earnings at the maker of appliances under brands such as Frigidaire, AEG and Anova as well as its own name, fell to 1.36 billion crowns ($157 million) from a year-ago 1.44 billion, lagging a mean forecast of 1.48 billion in a poll of analysts.

The results and earnings estimate excluded a charge related to consolidation of freezer production to its plant in Anderson, South Carolina.

$1 = 8.6612 Swedish crowns Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.