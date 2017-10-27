Electrolux Q3 operating profit just above forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Swedish home appliance maker Electrolux reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in third-quarter operating earnings on Friday and stood by its full year guidance of rising market demand on both sides of the North Atlantic.

The company also repeated its outlook for rising raw material costs this year.

Operating earnings at the maker of appliances under brands such as Electrolux, Frigidaire and AEG rose to 1.96 billion Swedish crowns ($234 million) from a year-ago 1.83 billion, just beating a mean forecast of 1.90 billion in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.3642 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Simon Johnson)