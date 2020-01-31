Electrolux Q4 profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux reported a smaller-than-expected fall in earnings for a fourth quarter marred by U.S. production issues that it said would linger deep into 2020.

The company also warned that the coronavirus outbreak in China would impact its sourcing.

The rival of U.S. Whirlpool said adjusted operating earnings fell to 960 million Swedish crowns ($101 million) from a year-ago 1.67 billion to come in ahead of a mean forecast of 903 million in a Refinitiv poll of analaysts. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellström)