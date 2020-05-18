Sweden's Elekta wins $200 mln order, set to exceed mid-year Unity goal

STOCKHOLM, May 18 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy gear maker Elekta said on Monday it had won an order worth around $200 million, meaning it was set to exceed its target of 75 bookings by mid-year for its new radiation system, Unity.

The Swedish group said the order from GenesisCare included several linear accelerators, service agreements and 11 Elekta Unity systems and that the equipment was part of the Australian group’s investments in connection with its entry into the United States.

Elekta, which has now received 80 Elekta orders, said it would book half the order value in its fiscal first quarter.