Elekta Q1 operating profit unexpectedly falls, repeats outlook

STOCKHOLM, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy gear maker Elekta posted on Thursday a lower operating profit than expected but a higher order intake for its first quarter and repeated its full-year outlook.

Operating profit in the May-July period unexpectedly fell to 238 million crowns ($26.0 million) from 281 million a year earlier, against a mean forecast in Reuters’ poll of analysts for a small increase to 282 million.

Gross order intake was 3.17 million crowns, up 12 percent based on constant exchange rates, against a 3.00 billion forecast.

Elekta sees net sales growth of around 7 percent based on constant exchange rates and a profit margin before interest, tax and amortisation of around 20 percent in the fiscal year 2018/19.