Elekta Q2 operating profit falls unexpectedly

STOCKHOLM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy gear maker Elekta posted on Thursday an unexpected drop in operating profit for its second quarter but stood by its full-year outlook.

Operating profit in the August-October period shrank to 393 million crowns ($43.54 million) from 440 million a year earlier, against a mean forecast in Reuters’ poll of analysts for an increase to 449 million.

Gross order intake increased 12 percent to 3.67 million crowns, just below a 3.77 billion estimate.

Elekta sees net sales growth of around 7 percent based on constant exchange rates and a profit margin before interest, tax and amortisation of around 20 percent in the fiscal year 2018/19.