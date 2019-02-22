Elekta Q3 core profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported fiscal third-quarter core earnings below market expectations on Friday and cut its full-year margin forecast citing an unfavourable project mix and price in mature markets.

Quarterly earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 505 million Swedish crowns from a year-ago 534 million, well below a mean forecast for 607 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Elekta cut its full-year margin forecast to 18 percent from 20 percent previously.

It also raised its sales growth forecast for the year to 8 percent from 7 percent. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Johan Ahlander)