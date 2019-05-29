RPT-Elekta Q4 core profit tops forecast

(Repeats with new story codes)

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported fourth-quarter core earnings above market expectations on Wednesday and forecast its profitability would improve in the new fiscal year.

Elekta said quarterly earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 985 million Swedish crowns ($103 million) from a year-ago 848 million, beating a mean forecast for 860 million in a poll of analysts.

The company said it expected sales growth of 8-10 percent in the 2019/20 fiscal year, based on constant exchange rates.

It forecast an EBITA margin of around 19 percent, compared to the 18.3 percent achieved in the 2018/19 fiscal year. ($1 = 9.5880 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)