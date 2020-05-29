Sweden's Elekta reports full-year profit margin just above guidance

Healthcare
STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta posted on Friday a slightly smaller decline in its full-year core profit margin than it had guided for in April.

The full-year core profit margin was 17.3%, down from 18.3% in the previous year but slightly above guidance given on April 28 for a 16-17% margin.

Fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit before amortisation was 886 million crowns ($93.3 million), with the margin narrowing to 22.1% from 24.1%.

