Swedish Elekta's Q3 profit lags expectations

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported on Thursday fiscal third-quarter operating profit growth below expectations and stood by its outlook for the full year.

Operating profit grew to 443 million Swedish crowns ($45.19 million) from a year-earlier 311 million, against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of five analysts for 463 million.

Profit before interest, tax and amortisation grew to 648 million crowns from 505 million.