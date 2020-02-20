Healthcare
February 20, 2020 / 6:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swedish Elekta's Q3 profit lags expectations

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported on Thursday fiscal third-quarter operating profit growth below expectations and stood by its outlook for the full year.

Operating profit grew to 443 million Swedish crowns ($45.19 million) from a year-earlier 311 million, against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of five analysts for 463 million.

Profit before interest, tax and amortisation grew to 648 million crowns from 505 million.

$1 = 9.8034 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom

