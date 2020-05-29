UPDATE 1-Sweden's Elekta profit margin tops guidance even as pandemic pain sets in

* Full-year core profit margin 17.3% vs guidance 16-17%

* Fiscal Q4 EBITA falls 10% yr/yr

* CEO says seeing recovery in China (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported on Friday a smaller fall in full-year core profit margin than guided for in April but said the raging pandemic had taken an increasing toll on its European business in the fourth quarter.

The Swedish company said in a statement its full-year core profit margin was 17.3%, down from 18.3% in the previous year but slightly above guidance given on April 28 for a 16-17% margin.

The rival of U.S group Varian Medical Systems said fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit before amortisation came in at 886 million Swedish crowns ($93.3 million) versus a year-ago 985 million, with the margin narrowing to 22.1% from 24.1%.

“As the quarter progressed, we were more and more challenged in Europe. We outperformed in some South American and Asian markets. Our largest drop – both in order and revenue – was China, which was directly related to Covid-19,” CEO Richard Hausmann said.

“We now see a recovery in China and follow closely the development in other markets.”