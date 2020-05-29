UPDATE 2-Elekta's profit margin tops guidance even as pandemic pain sets in

* Full-year core profit margin 17.3% vs guidance 16-17%

* Full-year sales +3% vs guidance +1%

* Fiscal Q4 EBITA falls 10% yr/yr

* CEO says seeing recovery in China (Adds CEO comment, share reaction, detail)

STOCKHOLM, May 29 (Reuters) - Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported a smaller fall in its full-year core profit margin than previously guided for but said the COVID-19 pandemic had increasingly taken a toll on its European business in the fourth quarter.

The Swedish company said on Friday its full-year core profit margin was 17.3%, down from 18.3% in the previous year but slightly above the guidance given for a 16-17% margin in an April 28 profit warning.

Full-year sales were up 3% at constant currency, against the guidance for around 1% given in April.

The rival of U.S group Varian Medical Systems said fiscal fourth-quarter operating profit before amortisation came in at 886 million crowns ($93.3 million) versus a year-ago 985 million, with the margin narrowing to 22.1% from 24.1%.

“As the quarter progressed, we were more and more challenged in Europe. We outperformed in some South American and Asian markets. Our largest drop - both in order and revenue - was China, which was directly related to COVID-19,” CEO Richard Hausmann said. “We now see a recovery in China and follow closely the development in other markets.”

Hausmann told Reuters a slight recovery in the United States in May, plus better-than-expected global sales of services, were the main reasons for the company’s beating its own forecasts issued in the profit warning. Cost savings from reduced business travel also helped.

Shares in Elekta were up nearly 4% in morning trade, taking their year-to-date decline to 14%.