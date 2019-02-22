UPDATE 2-Sweden's Elekta cuts full-year margin target after earnings miss

* Q3 EBITA 505 mln Swedish crowns vs forecast 607 mln

* Margin 15.2 percent compared with 19.6 percent forecast

* Order intake 4.55 bln crowns, 5 percent ahead of forecasts (Updates with shares, analyst comments, background)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Elekta cut its full-year margin forecast after missing third-quarter core earnings expectations on Friday, sending shares in the Swedish maker of radiation therapy equipment down almost 10 percent.

CEO Richard Hausmann told Reuters price pressure in the United States and other markets and its investment in China and in its new radiation therapy system Unity had weighed on profit.

Shares in the company, a rival to U.S.-based Varian Medical Systems and Viewray, were down 9.6 percent by 0904 GMT, reducing its year-to-date gains to 11 percent.

Quarterly earnings before interest taxes and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 505 million Swedish crowns ($54 million) in the November-January quarter from 534 million crowns a year ago, well below a mean forecast for 607 million in a Reuters poll.

That corresponded to a 15.2 percent margin, compared with the 19.6 percent mean poll forecast by analysts, and the company cut its full-year margin forecast to 18 percent from 20 percent.

“I’m not satisfied with this margin level and we have ongoing measures to improve this, such as a COGS (cost of goods sold) reduction programme,” Hausmann said in a statement.

“Despite an expected strong fourth quarter, we will not be able to compensate for this shortfall in EBITA margin for the full year”, the statement added.

Elekta’s quarterly figures were more upbeat from the demand and delivery side, as it reported order intake of 4.55 billion crowns, 5 percent ahead of analyst forecasts, and raised its sales growth forecast for the year to 8 percent from 7 percent.

“Decent orders and strong sales will not be enough to offset poor margins and financial year 2018/19 guidance downgrade, in our view,” JPMorgan said in a research note.

The company booked seven orders for its new radiation therapy system Unity, seen as an important growth driver, and reiterated its target of 75 orders for the system by mid 2020.

Jefferies said there was no Unity order booked in the United States in the quarter, despite the system being approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 5 last year.