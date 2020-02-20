UPDATE 2-Swedish medical equipment maker Elekta's U.S. order intake dives

* New Unity radiation system seen driving future growth

* Company booked just one Unity order in the quarter

* Shares slide 7%, extending falls so far this year

* Firms sees no big output issues in China plant (Adds shares)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta reported on Thursday operating profit growth in the three months from November to January below expectations but said order intake in the United States plummeted.

The company’s shares fell 7% in early trade, extending falls since the start of the year to 11%.

Group order intake during the three-month period, which is the third quarter of the Elekta’s financial year, shrank to 4.28 billion crowns ($437 million) from 4.55 billion a year earlier.

“During the third quarter North and South America had a negative development in order intake of -43% in constant currency. The decline was driven by the U.S. market and measures are taken to improve the performance,” Elekta said.

Chief Executive Richard Hausmann said that he was confident of an improvement after management changes in the region.

Elekta, which is banking on its new Unity radiation system to help drive future growth, said it had booked only one Unity order in the quarter.

Hausmann said Elekta was likely to reach its first 75 Unity orders by April, earlier than previously forecast. The company had earlier said it aimed to reach that target by the end of June.

Operating profit grew to 443 million crowns from 311 million against a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts for 463 million. Profit before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) grew to 648 million crowns from 505 million with the margin widening to 17.7%.

The rival to U.S.-based Varian Medical Systems stood by its earlier outlook for an EBITA margin of around 18% in the full fiscal year, on sales growth of 8% to 10%.

Elekta said it saw no major production or engineering issues at its plant in Beijing in the short term despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“However, there are challenges in order flow and installations in China and the financial impact of these challenges cannot be quantified until we know how the situation evolves,” it said.