Elekta sets target to grow sales 8-10 pct through fiscal year 2022/23

STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy gear maker Elekta said on Thursday it aims to grow sales by 8 to 10 percent annually based on constant exchange rates in the period through its 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Elekta said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm it aims to improve its operating profit before amortisation margin by up to 200 basis points in the period.

The firm’s previous financial targets were for organic sales growth above 10 percent in local currencies, and for an operating result improvement rate exceeding sales growth in crowns.