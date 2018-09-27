FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
September 27, 2018 / 11:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Elekta sets target to grow sales 8-10 pct through fiscal year 2022/23

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Swedish radiation therapy gear maker Elekta said on Thursday it aims to grow sales by 8 to 10 percent annually based on constant exchange rates in the period through its 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Elekta said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm it aims to improve its operating profit before amortisation margin by up to 200 basis points in the period.

The firm’s previous financial targets were for organic sales growth above 10 percent in local currencies, and for an operating result improvement rate exceeding sales growth in crowns.

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.