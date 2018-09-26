FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
September 26, 2018 / 6:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

Elementis halts production at North Carolina plant after hurricane

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - British speciality chemicals company Elementis said production at its chromium facility in Castle Hayne, North Carolina had been disrupted by Hurricane Florence that battered parts of the state this month.

The facility did not suffer any significant structural damage, but flooding around the plant stopped production and Elementis said the plant should return to production next month, with a modest hit to 2018 earnings. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.