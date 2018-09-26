Elementis halts production at North Carolina plant after hurricane

Sept 26 (Reuters) - British speciality chemicals company Elementis said production at its chromium facility in Castle Hayne, North Carolina had been disrupted by Hurricane Florence that battered parts of the state this month.

The facility did not suffer any significant structural damage, but flooding around the plant stopped production and Elementis said the plant should return to production next month, with a modest hit to 2018 earnings. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)