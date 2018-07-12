Brazil development bank BNDES suspends auction of Eletrobras distributors

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil development bank BNDES said on Thursday it would suspend an auction of electricity distributors owned by state-controlled utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA as it evaluates a court ruling blocking the sales.

BNDES will set a new date to auction the distributors in north and northeastern Brazil once it has legal authorization to do so, it said in a statement. The auction had previously been scheduled for July 26. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Christian Plumb)