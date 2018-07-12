FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
July 12, 2018 / 9:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil development bank BNDES suspends auction of Eletrobras distributors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - Brazil development bank BNDES said on Thursday it would suspend an auction of electricity distributors owned by state-controlled utility Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA as it evaluates a court ruling blocking the sales.

BNDES will set a new date to auction the distributors in north and northeastern Brazil once it has legal authorization to do so, it said in a statement. The auction had previously been scheduled for July 26. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.