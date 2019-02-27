Brazil wants Eletrobras capitalization plan ready by June -minister

SAO PAULO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told journalists on Wednesday he plans to have a plan to capitalize state-run electricity company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, ready by June.

Albuquerque said the government wants to discuss the capitalization plan with lawmakers before submitting any proposal to the vote. Eletrobras is Latin America’s largest power company, and the Brazilian government could cede control of the firm to private investors as part of the capitalization. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Writing by Ana Mano)