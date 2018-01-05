FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 5, 2018 / 2:40 PM / in an hour

Brazil's Eletrobras hires Hogan Lovells to resolve U.S. class action lawsuits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-owned power holding Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA has hired law firm Hogan Lovells to “resolve class action lawsuits” in the U.S., according to a note published on Friday on the official government gazette.

The law firm has been hired before by Eletrobras, as the company is known, to investigate alleged acts of corruption involving the company. Eletrobras is one of the state-owned companies ensnared in Brazil’s widest-ever corruption probe, known as “Operation Car Wash.” (Reporting by Luciano Costa )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.