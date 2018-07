RIO DE JANEIRO, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA said on Monday that shareholders had approved an extension of the state-run power company’s operation of electricity distributors until the end of the year instead of until the end of July.

The move is a part of the planned privatization of the distributors, after an auction to sell four of them was delayed until Aug. 30. (Reporting by Luciano Costa Editing by Matthew Lewis)