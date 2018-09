SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES has delayed the privatization auction of a power distribution unit owned by Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA until Oct. 25, the state-run utility said on Thursday.

The auction for the Amazonas auction was previously scheduled for Sept. 26.

Eletrobras, as the company is commonly known, has sold five power distribution companies in recent months as it looks to cut debt.