BRASILIA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski has overturned an injunction that blocked the sale of power distributor Ceal, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

State-controlled power holding company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as Eletrobras, can now seek buyers for the company, which serves the northeastern state of Alagoas. (Reporting by Ricardo Britto; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb)