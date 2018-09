SAO PAULO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run power company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA on Thursday raised 1.29 billion reais ($325 million) from an auction of wind power and transmission assets.

Eletrobras, as the company is known, sold 11 of 18 assets on the block in the auction. Shares of the company rose more than 5 percent in midday trading, outpacing a 1.6 percent rise on the benchmark Bovespa stock index.