FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 30, 2018 / 3:59 PM / in 17 minutes

Brazil's Eletrobras to assume additional $800 mln in debt to privatize distributor- source

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA may assume additional 3 billion reais ($809.6 million) in debt as a solution to privatize a distribution company in the northern state of Amazonas, one source said on Tuesday.

Eletrobras, as the holding is known, will take the debt the distribution company has with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA as a way to increase the interest in the privatization, in an auction scheduled for Nov. 27, the source added, who asked for anonymity because the source is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. ($1 = 3.7056 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.