Brazil's Eletrobras to assume additional $800 mln in debt to privatize distributor- source

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA may assume additional 3 billion reais ($809.6 million) in debt as a solution to privatize a distribution company in the northern state of Amazonas, one source said on Tuesday.

Eletrobras, as the holding is known, will take the debt the distribution company has with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA as a way to increase the interest in the privatization, in an auction scheduled for Nov. 27, the source added, who asked for anonymity because the source is not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. ($1 = 3.7056 reais) (Reporting by Luciano Costa in Sao Paulo and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)